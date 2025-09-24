Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
37
Altea
138
La Nucia
95
Villajoyosa
9
Villa Delete
Clear all
115 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 22 villas located in Finestrat. Wa…
$773,332
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive New-Build Villas with Private Pools in La Nucía, Near Benidorm Premium Gated Resi…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in El Albir.  A house in which you want to stay to live…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 880 m²
If you are looking for a spacious family home, this offer is made for you. The house, locate…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Residence in Altea Hills with Sea and Mountain Views. This exclusive property ha…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Modern Single-Storey Villas with Private Pool in Finestrat – Tranquility Meets Coastal Livin…
$715,831
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Modern Villas for Sale in the Heart of Costa Blanca, Alicante Discover a stunning new devel…
$822,882
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Unique villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi. The property is located in a green area, and will the…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
A property for sale in the Bello Horizonte urbanization of La Nucia – a three-story villa (3…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
The villa is located in the “Entre Naranjos y Flores” area of Alfaz del Pi. It is a three-s…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 6 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
$412,101
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
He is building 12 luxury villas with own pool and private parking on the plots. The size of …
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALFAZ DEL PI New Build private urbanization of 12 villas with their own…
$955,223
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 9 villas in Finestrat, in Sierra Co…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 998 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN FINESTRAT WITH THE SEA VIEWS New Build Luxury villa with the sea …
$4,67M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Wonderful rustic finca situated in the lower area of Rincon de Loix, with a surface area of …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Located at the foot of a mountain, Polop offers a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by nature, w…
$443,524
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
New Construction Villas in Polop, Alicante Modern Living Surrounded by Nature Discover this…
$737,821
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
New Villas in Finestrat - Luxury, Nature and Sea Views Exclusive Residential in Sierra Cort…
$781,581
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of townhouses and semi-de…
$640,266
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Sea-View Villas Offering Opulent Amenities in Finestrat Alicante Costa Blanca Nes…
$911,694
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
The property is located in a quiet part of Alfaz del Pi, yet only a few minutes from the cen…
$697,162
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Luxurious New-Build Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat Explore the elegant new development…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Modern House in a quiet area of Albir. Plot with a swimming pool,  bbq, open terrace and rel…
$683,220
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN BALCON DE FINESTRAT New Build modern villas in Balcon de Finestrat. W…
$798,123
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The Catalina residential has been meticulously designed to capture the beauty of Sierra Cort…
$690,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Modern Villas for Sale in the Heart of Costa Blanca, Alicante Discover a stunning new devel…
$676,906
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
SEAVIEW 5 is located on the Sierra Cortina, an oasis of nature that has retained its natural…
$971,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
MEDITERRANEAN IN PURE STATE, INSIDE AND OUTSIDE YOUR HOME Halfway between the Sleeping Lio…
$594,642
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
This unique villa offers a marvellous interplay between modern comfort and a touch of Arabic…
$756,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go