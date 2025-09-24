Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
37
Altea
138
La Nucia
95
Villajoyosa
9
21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Villa for sale in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The residential complex is …
$372,935
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.Terrace: 9 m2, garden: 160 m2, built a…
$356,955
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
$1,96M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Modern villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca This villa was delivered in July 2019 and is o…
$676,081
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Individual villas with sea views in Polop Hills, Costa Blanca North with sea views The resid…
$599,749
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Luxury villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Its location allows you to enjoy on…
$1,53M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with private pool and…
$757,865
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Villas with independent plots, situated in a uniq…
$539,774
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Villas for sale in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca An exclusive complex of 9 detached vill…
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
$718,609
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
One floor villa in La Nucia, Costa Blanca The house has a constructed area of 350 m2 distrib…
$779,674
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$736,056
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Espectacular villa and Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Alicante Es un complejo de lujo de 11 villas…
$871,272
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Townhouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The townhouses have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroo…
$405,649
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
$648,820
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
$598,659
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
$975,956
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
$1,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsPlot size: 400 m2.Terrace: 15 m2, built area: 100 m2.Private pool: 18…
$412,205
