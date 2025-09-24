Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
37
Altea
138
La Nucia
95
Villajoyosa
9
116 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
$866,910
Villa 7 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 880 m²
If you are looking for a spacious family home, this offer is made for you. The house, locate…
$1,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 553 m²
Luxury villa in Sea Hills, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The property has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms,…
$2,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 308 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.Garden: 160 m2, terrace: 83 m2, solari…
$754,119
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
$2,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Villa in Finestrat are located in the luxurious urbanization Sierra Cortina Resort. Wher…
$3,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 299 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 299 m2.Plot size: 400 m2.Garden: 160 m2, terrace: 83 m2, solari…
$726,674
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 800m2 HOUSE: 200 m2 built…
$850,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Villas for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca This Ibiza-style property with 3 bedrooms and …
$732,784
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
$860,367
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 459 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 459 m2.Plot size: 740 m2.Built area: 615 m2, useful area: 531 m…
$2,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
He is building 12 luxury villas with own pool and private parking on the plots. The size of …
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa located in the central area of Albir, close to all services and only 900 m. of the bea…
$1,51M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
$1,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
$463,443
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Amazing spacious villa located in a nice area of La Nucia. This property is built with h…
$1,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Premium villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Detached house in the exclusive are…
$1,91M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Luxury villa is located in Golf Bahia, a quiet residential area between the countryside and …
$1,05M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
The new residential on the Costa Blanca in a quiet area, well connected and close to Benidor…
$645,951
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Spacious villa near the Albir centre, located in a quiet area close to all services and a sh…
$808,894
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca, Spain. 4 bedrooms, 3 complete bathrooms an…
$817,731
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Located at the foot of a mountain, Polop offers a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by nature, w…
$443,524
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
$648,820
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
A great Villa all on one level close to the centre of Albir. If you’re looking for a villa…
$756,968
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Sea-View Villas Offering Opulent Amenities in Finestrat Alicante Costa Blanca Nes…
$911,694
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
$1,96M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Polop, Costa Blanca, Alicante Some wonderful homes on plots of …
$594,297
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Polop, Costa Blanca, Alicante Some wonderful homes on plots of …
$621,558
