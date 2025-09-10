Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

163 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This is a nice 2-bedroom apartment in a closed community in Sierra Cortina Finestrat. …
$343,942
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$941,258
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Tower in Benidorm, luxurious 2 bedroom apartments right next to the IMED Levante Hospita…
$457,927
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
$1,07M
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$974,945
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Spacious duplex with garden in Finestrat, Costa Blanca • 2 floors, 2 separate entrances.• 2 …
$452,538
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
$299,875
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
$1,62M
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
$818,930
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment, built in 2018, offers 67 m² of modern living space in the sought-a…
$347,999
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The complex is located on the Costa Blanca, on Albir Beach in l'Alfas del Pi (Alicante), a p…
$733,242
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New construction apartments in Playa de Poniente, Benidorm Residencial is located in a p…
$675,048
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
New construction apartments in Playa de Poniente, Benidorm Residencial is located in a p…
$1,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Located on the seafront, with panoramic views of the sea, the beach, and the port, this brig…
$433,063
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Penthouses 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
$697,890
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
$1,45M
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
The last apartment of the exclusive urbanization in Altea has been put up for sale. A super …
$2,44M
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
$697,890
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Beautiful luxury apartments on the beach of Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glas…
$681,533
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This brand new luxury apartment is located in the seaside resort of Finestrat, 3.5 km from t…
$395,136
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
$292,285
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$494,520
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Coblanca 32 Apartment Benidorm is 500 meters from the beach and 650 meters from the casino. …
$237,535
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New construction apartments in Playa de Poniente, Benidorm Residencial is located in a p…
$964,853
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
An exclusive project, which stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture, it has 1…
$437,617
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
The residential is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levante. It is a residentia…
$503,290
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedroom(from 267 000 Euro) and 3 bedroom(288 000 Euro) apartments, and 3 bedroom (from 368…
$289,555
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Wooden flooring throughout the house. Basic home automation system (control of temperature, …
$1,80M
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
New apartments by the sea Vila Park consists of 148 apartments, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with …
$180,325
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Fantastic apartment for sale in the heart of Albir.  South facing with sun all day. The apar…
$448,092
