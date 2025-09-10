Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
396
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
324
Altea
78
la Nucia
35
31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
70 m2 apartment with two bedrooms with magnificent views of the sea and mountains. includes …
$250,764
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
$215,994
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment, built in 2018, offers 67 m² of modern living space in the sought-a…
$347,999
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This brand new luxury apartment is located in the seaside resort of Finestrat, 3.5 km from t…
$395,136
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
$292,285
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
The residential is distributed in two linear plots, Poniente and Levante. It is a residentia…
$503,290
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedroom(from 267 000 Euro) and 3 bedroom(288 000 Euro) apartments, and 3 bedroom (from 368…
$289,555
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Fantastic apartment for sale in the heart of Albir.  South facing with sun all day. The apar…
$448,092
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
APARTMENT IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH Fantastic ground floor apartment within a resid…
$453,261
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Great apartment in popular Albir.    This bright and spacious apartment in Albir has every…
$394,554
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
$203,113
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$329,341
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$183,298
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Located in the heart of Benidorm, Alicante, these chic apartments offer the best of Mediterr…
$1,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$306,516
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Nice south facing apartment in center Albir in well known urbanisation with two swimmingpool…
$459,731
1 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Great apartment over two levels. The apartment has a bedroom, a bathroom, closed kitchen and…
$495,811
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New 2 and 3 bedroom homes in Playa del Torres, large terraces and a complete urbanization th…
$442,273
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
New apartments with excellent communal areas in Benidorm The sea and nature as the back…
$931,101
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$206,086
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms and excellent common areas starting from €402,000. S…
$678,856
Apartment in Finestrat, Spain
Apartment
Finestrat, Spain
From 375,000 € - Apartments and 1,150,000 € - Villas in Finestratto the sea - 3.5 km | to Al…
$436,712
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$270,488
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment in the Los Altos development at Sierra Cortina Resort, Finestrat It has 127 m2 dis…
$459,731
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
An apartment with stunning views. The 33rd floor elevates its owners above any other buildin…
$277,124
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the vibrant coastal town of Benidorm, these apartments for sale are part of the p…
$463,491
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nice investment opportunity in the center of Albir. For around 300000 euro you have a renova…
$318,902
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Beautifull groundfloor apartment on walking distance to the centre and the beach of Albir wi…
$347,999
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
80 homes open to the light of the Mediterranean  Private urbanization of townhouses, apa…
$757,683
