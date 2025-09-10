Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
396
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
324
Altea
78
la Nucia
35
54 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Tower in Benidorm, luxurious 2 bedroom apartments right next to the IMED Levante Hospita…
$457,927
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
$1,07M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/21
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Benidorm. Introducing the premium residential compl…
$1,28M
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$446,977
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Discover peace and comfort in the residential complex La Nucía Pines, located in the picture…
$369,969
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Duplex apartments on the beachfront in Villajoyosa, Alicante. Magnificent luxury apartments …
$818,930
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment, built in 2018, offers 67 m² of modern living space in the sought-a…
$347,999
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments on the 1st line of the beach in L'Albir, Costa Blanca The first phase has 82 apar…
$697,890
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This brand new luxury apartment is located in the seaside resort of Finestrat, 3.5 km from t…
$395,136
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$494,520
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Wooden flooring throughout the house. Basic home automation system (control of temperature, …
$1,80M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Great apartment in popular Albir.    This bright and spacious apartment in Albir has every…
$394,554
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New development in Finestrat, an exceptional opportunity for those looking for quality of li…
$488,828
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
BEAUTIFUL FLAT IN THE URBANISATION SUNSET WAVES, PLAYA PONIENTE, BENIDORM. It has 2 bedr…
$663,409
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 14
Bright and cozy apartment with sea views and complete comfort. We present to your attention …
$349,439
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$381,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
Residential complex La Nucía Pines: the perfect combination of comfort and nature. Discover …
$357,256
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This cozy apartment in Golf Bahía, Finestrat, combines comfort, light and an atmosphere of t…
$279,283
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$457,990
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartment with garden in privileged and luxury urbanization in Altea,   Villa Gadea.     wit…
$497,437
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$305,327
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
Discover this cozy apartment with an area of 112 m2, created for your maximum comfort and en…
$441,458
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Apartments in Villajoyosa, Alicante, Costa Blanca This residential has 2 and 3 bedroom flats…
$217,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 8
We present for sale a magnificent apartment located on the eighth floor in one of the most p…
$506,687
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A new luxury residential complex, within the n…
$381,550
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Exclusive residential in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca, Alicante In one of the highest quality e…
$539,774
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
These newly developed apartments are located in a peaceful residential area of Altea, one of…
$562,934
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$628,493
Leave a request

