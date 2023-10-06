Pool Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
21 property total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
€305,900
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
An impressive glass tower with stunning sea views, located just a few meters from the beach …
€1,05M
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
DescriptionLuxurious apartment in a gated residential condominium with panoramic sea views, …
€975,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
DescriptionA new 3-room apartment in Spain, in Benidorm – 160.000 euros.Location: Benidorm, …
€160,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
€550,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€783,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€446,115
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
€1,03M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
€1,25M
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
€955,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 176 m²
€385,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
€399,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
€890,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
€850,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
DescriptionUnique opportunity: sale of an apartment in a gated residential complex in Benido…
€179,280
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 2 m²
Exclusive apartments with unforgettable sea views are located in Benidorm, Spain. Within wal…
€255,000

