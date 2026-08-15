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Pool Apartments for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
1361
Villajoyosa
674
La Nucia
179
Altea
51
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64 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Key ready high end apartment  with private pool, large terrace and sea view in the first lin…
$1,39M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Furnished 21 m² apartment in the four-star Hilford La Torre aparthotel. The unit c…
$209,628
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Investment hotel room with an area of 21 m² in Hilford La Torre, located close to …
$209,628
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2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
Stylish middle floor apartment with private garden, rooftop solarium and community pool in a…
$367,169
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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TekceTekce
Penthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 102 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$445,281
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Prestigious apartment with terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residential near by…
$363,551
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tennis and high secu…
$371,276
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
High luxury large apartment with an awesome sea view, infinity pool and gym Delivery time…
$540,440
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
An investment studio apartment with an area of 21 m² is located in Hilford La Torre in the P…
$209,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern groundfloor apartment with a generous terrace, swimming pool and playground, located …
$450,228
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Captivating middle floor apartment with two terraces, community pool and fitness facilities …
$443,284
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 14/20
Key ready superior apartment with a large terrace, stunning sea views and indoor / outdoor p…
$1,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Here is the English translation of the property description: For sale: Tourist Apartment …
$169,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
High luxury beach apartment with an awesome sea view just 50 meters from the beach Delive…
$495,849
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new four-star Riviera 1 …
$194,972
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 8 with a separate bedroom in the new four-star Riviera 1 apa…
$168,472
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Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 127 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$503,660
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Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 114 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$447,570
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2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful modern ground floor apartment with private garden, community pool and landscaped a…
$329,305
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
Modern elegant middle floor apartment with private terrace, beach-style community pool, gym …
$401,476
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
Large modern middle floor apartment with pools, gym, spa and fantastic views next to golf co…
$380,266
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$324,667
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 8
Captivating large ground floor apartment with private terrace, community pool and gym situat…
$535,383
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 7 with a separate bedroom in the new four-star Riviera 1 apa…
$168,472
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Property types in la Marina Baixa

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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