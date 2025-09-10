Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
396
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
324
Altea
78
la Nucia
35
Apartment Delete
Clear all
86 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Garden: 74 m2, 2 terraces: 100 m2.Orientation - south.Ne…
$634,037
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$941,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$363,445
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 262 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$957,835
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$974,945
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$405,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 381 m2.Solarium: 167 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is …
$923,757
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 177 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$654,105
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$505,146
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms2 terraces: 100 m2, solarium: 74 m2, built area: 235 m2, useful area:…
$672,003
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Beautiful luxury apartments on the beach of Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glas…
$681,533
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 53 m2, 2 terraces: 70 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$534,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$363,391
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$396,977
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 114 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$418,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$488,138
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
HOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS ON PONIENTE BEACH IN BENIDORM! Homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with…
$409,119
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$486,482
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$359,052
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$455,595
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$513,233
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 113 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$403,467
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 231 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$789,698
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 271 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$898,173
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$564,755
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 56 m2, 2 terraces: 84 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$596,613
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 196 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$710,512
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$683,650
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$367,730
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
$320,593
Leave a request

Property types in la Marina Baixa

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go