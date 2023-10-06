Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
267
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
l Alfas del Pi
57
Altea
28
la Nucia
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
254 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
€487,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€438,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11
We present an apartment on the eleventh floor with two bedrooms in Benidorm. The apartment i…
€530,000
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 22/24
We present a new closed residential complex in the city of Benidorm. Benidorm is the most co…
€510,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
We present a chic new apartment in the city of Benidorm. The apartment is located 50 meters …
€955,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 13
New Properties Close to the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca The brand new properties for sale…
€480,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 38/45
Stylish Flats Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante These properties are located in Benidor…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 23/45
Stylish Flats Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante These properties are located in Benidor…
€360,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/23
Luxury Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm Alicante The apartments are located in the famous c…
€1,55M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/23
Luxury Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm Alicante The apartments are located in the famous c…
€955,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€305,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000

Property types in la Marina Baixa

