Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Baixa
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
Benidorm
267
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
l Alfas del Pi
57
Altea
28
la Nucia
10
Apartment
Clear all
254 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
155 m²
€487,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
143 m²
€438,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€429,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
221 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€409,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
€210,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
11
We present an apartment on the eleventh floor with two bedrooms in Benidorm. The apartment i…
€530,000
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benidorm, Spain
112 m²
13/17
New apartments for sale in the Finestrat area. Want to get a consultation? Find out more a…
€182,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
146 m²
1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
153 m²
22/24
We present a new closed residential complex in the city of Benidorm. Benidorm is the most co…
€510,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
85 m²
We present a chic new apartment in the city of Benidorm. The apartment is located 50 meters …
€955,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
234 m²
33/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,05M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
190 m²
34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
129 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€456,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
11/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€422,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
3
345 m²
30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
202 m²
10/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€984,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
147 m²
21/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€548,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
159 m²
13
New Properties Close to the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca The brand new properties for sale…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
150 m²
38/45
Stylish Flats Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante These properties are located in Benidor…
€1,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
3
1
75 m²
23/45
Stylish Flats Next to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante These properties are located in Benidor…
€360,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
1
200 m²
1
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
2
170 m²
2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benidorm, Spain
4
2
113 m²
7/23
Luxury Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm Alicante The apartments are located in the famous c…
€1,55M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benidorm, Spain
3
2
105 m²
4/23
Luxury Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm Alicante The apartments are located in the famous c…
€955,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
1
63 m²
3/6
Stylish Apartment Within Walking Distance of the Beach in El Albir, Alfaz del Pi This apartm…
€305,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
91 m²
21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
2
1
58 m²
6/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€305,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
3
372 m²
24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Search using the map
