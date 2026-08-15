Seaview Apartments for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
Benidorm
1361
Villajoyosa
674
La Nucia
179
Altea
51
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62 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 38/45
Chic Apartments Adjacent to the Beach in Benidorm Alicante Apartments for sale in Benidorm A…
$1,28M
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Key ready high end apartment  with private pool, large terrace and sea view in the first lin…
$1,39M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing top floor duplex with a generous rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym, located in …
$484,950
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24/44
Luxurious Beachfront Apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Benidorm, a coastal municipality i…
$1,31M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$586,681
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Apartments in a Complex in an Advantageous Location in Alfaz del Pi Alicante The apar…
$675,565
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
High luxury large apartment with an awesome sea view, infinity pool and gym Delivery time…
$540,440
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern groundfloor apartment with a generous terrace, swimming pool and playground, located …
$450,228
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 14/20
Key ready superior apartment with a large terrace, stunning sea views and indoor / outdoor p…
$1,78M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
1-4 Bedroom TM Tower Luxury Apartments in Europe’s Tallest Tower in Benidorm Alicante Benido…
$1,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
High luxury beach apartment with an awesome sea view just 50 meters from the beach Delive…
$495,849
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
1-4 Bedroom TM Tower Luxury Apartments in Europe’s Tallest Tower in Benidorm Alicante Benido…
$694,328
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$488,932
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Luxurious Sea View Apartments in Finestrat Located in Finestrat within the S…
$511,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Villajoyosa Located in the beautiful coastal …
$749,542
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury spacious penthouse with private rooftop terrace, stunning panoramic sea views, heated…
$744,881
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
Modern elegant middle floor apartment with private terrace, beach-style community pool, gym …
$401,476
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
1-4 Bedroom TM Tower Luxury Apartments in Europe’s Tallest Tower in Benidorm Alicante Benido…
$799,564
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
Exquisite Sea-View Properties in a Complex with a Pool in Finestrat Alicante Nestled within …
$685,950
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Luxurious Sea View Apartments in Finestrat Located in Finestrat within the S…
$732,201
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$2,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$1,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
3-Bedroom Sea View Apartments with Community Pool in Villajoyosa Villajoyosa, a charming coa…
$587,427
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
Exquisite Sea-View Properties in a Complex with a Pool in Finestrat Alicante Nestled within …
$640,025
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern penthouse with private rooftop terrace, amazing panoramic sea views, heated pool and …
$727,423
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
Luxury Apartments in a Complex in an Advantageous Location in Alfaz del Pi Alicante The apar…
$990,052
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Property types in la Marina Baixa

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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