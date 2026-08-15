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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
1361
Villajoyosa
674
La Nucia
179
Altea
51
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38 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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1 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$586,681
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2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Prestigious apartment with terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residential near by…
$363,551
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Large Penthouse with indoor and outdoor pools, gym, spa and large roof top terrace Delive…
$981,400
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 128 m²
2 Bedroom Exclusive Seafront Residence in Villajoyosa Costa Blanca Villajoyosa is known for …
$1,75M
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3 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 70 m²
This spectacular newly built residential complex is located in El Albir, one of the resident…
$627,816
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Captivating middle floor apartment with two terraces, community pool and fitness facilities …
$443,284
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 14/20
Key ready superior apartment with a large terrace, stunning sea views and indoor / outdoor p…
$1,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Here is the English translation of the property description: For sale: Tourist Apartment …
$169,087
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Dmd consulting
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
High luxury beach apartment with an awesome sea view just 50 meters from the beach Delive…
$495,849
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new four-star Riviera 1 …
$194,972
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Dmd consulting
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 8 with a separate bedroom in the new four-star Riviera 1 apa…
$168,472
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New project in Sierra Cortina, the most exclusive residential area on the Costa Blanca. Two-…
$511,554
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3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
The second phase of this exclusive residential, located in Finestrat-Benidorm, offers homes …
$525,971
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3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
Modern elegant middle floor apartment with private terrace, beach-style community pool, gym …
$401,476
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with huge roof top terrace, gym, social club located in a closed residenti…
$460,018
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Exclusive luxury penthouse for sale in Delfin Natura, one of the most prestigious residentia…
$1,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
Large modern middle floor apartment with pools, gym, spa and fantastic views next to golf co…
$380,266
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale with a terrace and sea views in a gated complex, Benidorm!Prestigious gat…
$261,784
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$324,667
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Key ready exclusive high end duplex penthouse with private pool, large terrace and sea view …
$1,64M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 7 with a separate bedroom in the new four-star Riviera 1 apa…
$168,472
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1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Apartment No. 13 with a separate bedroom in the four-star Riviera 1 aparth…
$177,399
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground floor apartment with pools, gym, spa and fantastic views next to golf course i…
$350,377
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The second phase of this exclusive residential, located in Finestrat-Benidorm, offers homes …
$502,718
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3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
In the heart of Sierra Cortina, this new residential development combines panoramic views of…
$552,246
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: Tourist Studio Apartment No. 6 with an area of 32.62 m² in the new four-star Rivie…
$150,641
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Unique opportunity to acquire a property in a new construction project in Finestrat at an un…
$385,991
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3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Elegant Apartments with Panoramic Views in Finestrat Costa Blanca Finestrat is …
$509,058
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Property types in la Marina Baixa

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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