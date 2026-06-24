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Lakefront Houses for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
169
Javea
87
Denia
47
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 750 m²
This villa is a project of astonishing shapes, exterior spaces designed in harmony with thei…
$2,30M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
We discover this villa as a villa with modern architecture, with open spaces, a lot of light…
$2,72M
VAT
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
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Property types in la Marina Alta

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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