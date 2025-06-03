Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
173
Xabia Javea
33
Denia
25
7 properties total found
Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$498,849
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 388 m²
A unique project for one of the last plots available in Encinas, an established area in the …
$1,18M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
💎 The Royal Villa was created for you.📍Location: Canuta de Ifach, Calpe! This magnificent vi…
$1,61M
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Lliber, Spain
Villa
Lliber, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the Airen Collection environment required an architecture that would m…
$1,02M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
$871,272
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
At Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol, we create villas for all lifestyles. You just have to …
$3,06M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
🥇Amazing house with 5 bedrooms in the heart of Calpe! With the pool ready! 600 meters from t…
$1,02M
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
