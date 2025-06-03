Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
173
Xabia Javea
33
Denia
25
House Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
These modern villas on independent plots in Calpe are carefully designed on two floors with …
$890,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The villa is distributed over three floo…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Project of villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca This magnificent residence is spread over two floors…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca House with private pool and sea v…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Residential Complex in Benissa, Costa Blanca North 5 homes specifically designed and adapted…
$856,006
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
New build villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house has been planned on one floor, which makes …
$926,885
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Residential Complex in Benissa, Costa Blanca North 5 homes specifically designed and adapted…
$856,006
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 951 m²
Exclusive villa in Raco Galeno, Benissa, Costa Blanca Three bedrooms en suite, plus an impre…
$3,48M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The construction of the house is …
$2,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Benissa, Costa Blanca A unique home that has 4 bedrooms, basem…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 693 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
$3,12M
Leave a request
Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings with only 5 apartments, with construct…
$498,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 147 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca A property of enormous dimensions, located on …
$4,23M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
$2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
This wonderful villa is for sale for a large family. It is located in one of the most privil…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
This wonderful villa with remarkable sea views is only a 3 minute drive to the beach, marina…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Mediterranean style villa for sale with panoramic views of Denia and the sea. It is located …
$548,909
Leave a request
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 388 m²
A unique project for one of the last plots available in Encinas, an established area in the …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 1028 m2.Terrace: 74 m2.Private pool: 46 m2.Ne…
$786,444
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This fantastic newly built villa is a cutting-edge design with excellent, high-quality const…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 448 m²
Villa project for sale in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house is built on one floor, which makes t…
$894,172
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Luxury villa in El Portet, Moraira, Costa Blanca You will access the house from the dead end…
$3,54M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 783 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca If there is a home that stands out for its des…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 401 m²
Villa in Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca An exclusive property with independent an…
$5,69M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 568 m²
This stunning villa in Benissa (Costa Blanca) offers breathtaking panoramic views of the bay…
$4,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Rustic Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca This Mediterranean-style house has 3 floors t…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa in Lliber, Spain
Villa
Lliber, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the Airen Collection environment required an architecture that would m…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in la Marina Alta

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go