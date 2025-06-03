Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Houses in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
173
Xabia Javea
33
Denia
25
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
4 Bedroom Detached Luxurious Opulent Villa with Sea Views in Calpe A luxurious independent v…
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 186 m2.Plot size: 630 m2.Private pool: 43 m2.New Build.There is…
$1,84M
6 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 147 m²
Villa with an exclusive design in Cumbre del Sol. Villa with a bright interior of 1147 squar…
$4,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 4/4
Exquisite 4-Bedroom Villa with Sweeping Sea Views in Benissa, Alicante Situated within the e…
$2,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
💎 The Royal Villa was created for you.📍Location: Canuta de Ifach, Calpe! This magnificent vi…
$1,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
4 Bedroom Spectacular Villa in Benitachell Alicante This luxury detached villa is situated i…
$3,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 4-Bedroom Detached Villa Near the Beach in Calpe Alicante Costa Blanca Nestled …
$1,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
* Living room. * Large dining room kitchen. * 15 x 5 meter pool.* Outside terrace with garde…
$3,96M
3 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa in the prestigious Jazmines complex in the Cumbre del Sol area.Two-storey villa…
$2,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
4 Bedroom Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Monte Olimpo Residencial in Benitachell This …
$1,29M
4 bedroom house in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 084 m²
Exclusive villa with stunning sea views in Cumbre del Sol. Villa with an area of 1084 square…
$5,42M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
$477,618
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 1070 m2.Cellar: 261 m2, terrace: 145 m2, balcony: 25 m2, b…
$1,49M
Bungalow 2 rooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
🥇I present a chic version with sea views - Mariville, Calpe. Bungalow, total area of 175 sq.…
$386,662
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa in Monte Olimpo Jávea a Prime Location This stunning detached villa i…
$827,026
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Stylish Villa in Benitachell Alicante Experience the epitome of luxury living in t…
$2,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 288 m2.Plot size: 898 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Private pool: 40 m2.The…
$3,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa with Contemporary Design and Stunning Sea Views in Benitachell, Alicante Nes…
$1,93M
