Houses near golf course for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Exclusive villa in La Sella Golf, Denia, Costa Blanca A magnificent home in a private urbani…
$1,03M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Luxury villa in La Sella, Pedreguer, Costa Blanca Fantastic home located in a privileged env…
$1,58M
