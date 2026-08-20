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Mountain View Houses for Sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with large roof top terrace, community pool located next to a golf course a…
$422 287
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
$236 858
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Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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