Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
14
House Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$428,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$417,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$411,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$462,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
Independent villa of 128m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$281,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$460,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$471,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Leave a request
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$380,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 108 m²
Independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$255,321
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$302,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$492,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$409,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go