Pool Houses for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Elegant villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located on a huge plot Delivery…
$416 570
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom house in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom house
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Nestled in the tranquil countryside of Aspe, Alicante, these luxurious 3-bedroom detached ho…
$263 349
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Modern villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Delivery da…
$359 137
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with large roof top terrace, community pool located next to a golf course a…
$422 287
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Stunning villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course …
$349 449
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Attractive villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Deliver…
$283 563
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Luxury villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located on a huge plot Delivery …
$378 643
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Awesome villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course D…
$367 169
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Fantastic villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Delivery…
$281 114
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Brilliant villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course …
$343 683
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Attractive villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area …
$413 192
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Stunning villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area W…
$426 834
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Premium villa with large terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf course D…
$380 588
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
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