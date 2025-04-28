Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
14
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Terraced villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two semi-detached collectiv…
$405,649
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
$236,858
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
$1,74M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
$659,724
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go