Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
14
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$428,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Aspe, Spain
4 bedroom house
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Large 4 bedroom country house in Aspe .   Spacious 4-bedroom villa near the city of Aspe,…
$280,117
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$417,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$411,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$462,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
Independent villa of 128m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$281,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 108 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$460,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$471,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 128 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$380,377
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 108 m²
Independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of extending the house), distributed on the ground f…
$255,321
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa
Aspe, Spain
Area 129 m²
We present this beautiful independent villa of 108m2 (Possibility of house extension), desig…
$302,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 129 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$492,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$409,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 128 m²
Alenda Golf located in Costa Blanca, with the golf course just 3 minutes from home. But righ…
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Property types in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go