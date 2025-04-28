Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Terraced villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two semi-detached collectiv…
$405,649
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious 3 top floor bungalow with private solarium in a rural area in Hondón de las Nieves …
$223,597
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedroom modern detached villas in Hondon valley . Modern 3-bedroom chalets in the Hondón v…
$266,580
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO New Build villas situated in Pinoso. One level villa build on the…
$266,580
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Aspe, Spain
4 bedroom house
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Large 4 bedroom country house in Aspe .   Spacious 4-bedroom villa near the city of Aspe,…
$280,117
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
$236,858
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINOSO New Build villas situated in Pinoso. One level villa build on the…
$270,745
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Country house under construction waiting for final purchaser details in Pinoso . Country hou…
$402,994
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
$659,724
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Spacious 3 ground floor bungalow in a rural area in Hondón de las Nieves . Spacious ground f…
$205,918
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 bedroom detached villa in rural area in Hondon de las Nieves . Modern style chalets with 3…
$372,014
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
3 bedroom detached villas in rural area in Pinoso . New construction chalets in rural surrou…
$518,581
Leave a request
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Discover this spectacular development of eight detached single-family homes, located on priv…
$404,163
Leave a request
