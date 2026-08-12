Houses for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

The Costa del Sol is a region of Spain home to the popular tourist cities of Málaga, Marbella, and Estepona. Home sales in the Costa del Sol are on the rise, with demand expected to increase by 12% by the end of 2024. This trend is expected to continue as the region increasingly targets foreign investors.

Houses for Sale in the Costa del Sol

Buying a villa in Costa del Sol is not difficult, but what's even easier is getting a swimming pool, a garden with palm and olive trees, and barbecue areas. In luxury developments, plots reach 3,000 m².

Other benefits of buying a house on the Costa del Sol:

Energy efficiency. The new buildings comply with EU energy efficiency standards (class A/B), including solar panels and smart home systems.

The new buildings comply with EU energy efficiency standards (class A/B), including solar panels and smart home systems. Proximity to golf courses and beaches. The region accounts for 45% of all golf courses in Andalusia. Homes are typically located no more than 500 meters from the sea.

The region accounts for 45% of all golf courses in Andalusia. Homes are typically located no more than 500 meters from the sea. Legal transparency. The purchase requires an NIE, a title deed check (Nota Simple) and payment of ITP tax (7% for resale properties) or IVA (10% for new builds).

Housing Cost in the Costa del Sol

The market grew between 2022 and 2024: the average price of a house on the Costa del Sol increased from €1,977/m² in 2022 to €2,289/m² in 2023 (+7.6%) and to €4,348/m² in 2024 (+9.3%). A 5-7% increase is predicted in 2025 due to a shortage of development land in Marbella and Estepona. Key factors include size, sea views, the presence of a private garden, and proximity to amenities (golf, marinas, schools).

Average house prices in Costa del Sol:

Type of house Average price 2022 (€/m²) Average price 2023 (€/m²) Average price 2024 (€/m²) Villa 2600 2900 3300 Castle 3200+ 3600+ 4200+ Cottage 1900 2100 2400 Townhouse 2100 2300 2600 Chalet 2300 2500 2800 Duplex 2000 2200 2500 Bungalow 1800 2000 2300 House by the sea 3000 3300 3700

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying a Home

The most popular city is Marbella. It's a luxury real estate hub with a 60-meter marina. It's home to over 30 golf courses and Michelin-starred restaurants, yet home prices start at €600,000.

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