Houses for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

;
Marbella
1039
Estepona
479
San Pedro Alcantara
455
Fuengirola
105
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2 956 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
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4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 6 bed · 6 bath · 539 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,91M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Coín. 4 bed · 3 bath · 505 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property,…
$2,22M
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3 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Mijas Golf. 3 bed · 3 bath · 131 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$490,480
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5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Sierra Blanca. 5 bed · 4 bath · 390 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$7,51M
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3 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Manilva. 3 bed · 3 bath · 207 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$565,162
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5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 023 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 5 bed · 5 bath · 1023 m² built. Presented by MU…
$8,67M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 3 bath · 145 m² built. Prese…
$736,079
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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4 bedroom house in Benalmadena, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 4 bed · 4 bath · 192 m² built. Presented …
$806,695
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6 bedroom house in Benalmadena, Spain
6 bedroom house
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 482 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Sierrezuela. 6 bed · 7 bath · 482 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$2,19M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 391 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Cerros del Aguila. 4 bed · 6 bath · 391 m² built. Presented by M…
$1,12M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in La Cala. 4 bed · 3 bath · 219 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$577,921
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in La Cala de Mijas. 4 bed · 3 bath · 276 m² built. Presented b…
$575,962
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2 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
2-bedroom villa for sale in La Campana. 2 bed · 1 bath · 67 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$485,454
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3 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Riviera del Sol. 3 bed · 3 bath · 131 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$549,337
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5 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 5 bed · 5 bath · 326 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,39M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Las Lagunas. 4 bed · 3 bath · 177 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$505,681
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5 bedroom house in Manilva, Spain
5 bedroom house
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Manilva. 5 bed · 4 bath · 180 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$685,395
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Golf-Front Villa with Serene Views in Casares This turnkey development is situated i…
$7,50M
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4 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 427 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Benahavís. 4 bed · 4 bath · 427 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$3,34M
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4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 4 bed · 4 bath · 226 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$2,19M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Coín. 4 bed · 4 bath · 365 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property,…
$859,782
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in El Faro. 4 bed · 3 bath · 230 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 3 bed · 2 bath · 125 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$553,953
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4 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Elviria. 4 bed · 3 bath · 295 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presented by…
$825,160
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4 bedroom house in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Istán. 4 bed · 3 bath · 209 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$981,310
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 4 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$1,39M
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Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Costa del Sol is a region of Spain home to the popular tourist cities of Málaga, Marbella, and Estepona. Home sales in the Costa del Sol are on the rise, with demand expected to increase by 12% by the end of 2024. This trend is expected to continue as the region increasingly targets foreign investors.

Houses for Sale in the Costa del Sol

Buying a villa in Costa del Sol is not difficult, but what's even easier is getting a swimming pool, a garden with palm and olive trees, and barbecue areas. In luxury developments, plots reach 3,000 m².

Other benefits of buying a house on the Costa del Sol:

  • Energy efficiency. The new buildings comply with EU energy efficiency standards (class A/B), including solar panels and smart home systems.
  • Proximity to golf courses and beaches. The region accounts for 45% of all golf courses in Andalusia. Homes are typically located no more than 500 meters from the sea.
  • Legal transparency. The purchase requires an NIE, a title deed check (Nota Simple) and payment of ITP tax (7% for resale properties) or IVA (10% for new builds).

Housing Cost in the Costa del Sol

The market grew between 2022 and 2024: the average price of a house on the Costa del Sol increased from €1,977/m² in 2022 to €2,289/m² in 2023 (+7.6%) and to €4,348/m² in 2024 (+9.3%). A 5-7% increase is predicted in 2025 due to a shortage of development land in Marbella and Estepona. Key factors include size, sea views, the presence of a private garden, and proximity to amenities (golf, marinas, schools).

Average house prices in Costa del Sol:

Type of house Average price 2022 (€/m²) Average price 2023 (€/m²) Average price 2024 (€/m²)
Villa 2600 2900 3300
Castle 3200+ 3600+ 4200+
Cottage 1900 2100 2400
Townhouse 2100 2300 2600
Chalet 2300 2500 2800
Duplex 2000 2200 2500
Bungalow 1800 2000 2300
House by the sea 3000 3300 3700

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying a Home

The most popular city is Marbella. It's a luxury real estate hub with a 60-meter marina. It's home to over 30 golf courses and Michelin-starred restaurants, yet home prices start at €600,000.

Also popular:

  • Estepona. Blue Flag beaches, farmers' markets, and a new promenade. Prices from €350,000.
  • Fuengirola. A vibrant area with 7 km of beaches, international schools, and convenient connections to Málaga (30 minutes by train). Prices: from €280,000.
  • Benahavis. A mountainous area with gated communities and sea views. Prices from €500,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House or Villa on the Costa del Sol

Can foreigners buy a house on the Costa del Sol?

There are no restrictions for EU citizens or third-country citizens. A NIE (processing takes 1-2 weeks at the consulate or in Malaga), a bank account (e.g., CaixaBank), and property verification through the Registro de la Propiedad (Registration Registry) are required.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Costa del Sol for rent?

Yields on the Costa del Sol range from 5-8% (up to 10% in Marbella). Tourist traffic generates rental demand, especially during the high season from April to October; year-round rentals are available in Fuengirola. Management companies charge 15-20% of the rent for services.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by buying a house on the Costa del Sol?

After the abolition of the Golden Visa, buying a house does not provide a residence permit.

Where is the best place to live in Costa del Sol?

Marbella is ideal for luxury real estate investments, Estepona and Benahavis are ideal for young families, and Fuengirola is ideal for a more active lifestyle. The choice depends on your budget.

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