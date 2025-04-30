Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
373
Estepona
178
San Pedro Alcantara
88
Fuengirola
44
172 properties total found
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 158 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 4 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$717,554
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
$2,54M
Bungalow in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
Area 140 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,160,000 to € 2,580,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$2,15M
Cottage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$483,616
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful vest attached in private urbanizacion on the beach front line. It has 3 floors. On…
$748,478
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Housing located on a plot of about 2,800.-squares, in the municipal term of Estepona, 3.5 km…
$1,41M
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Villa in the most exclusive Estepon district, Seghers area with a plot of 500 m 2. 250 m 2 b…
$757,156
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
3 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A beautiful tenement house completely renovated in one of the most sought after urbanization…
$264,679
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Triplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Triplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Beautiful house in one of the most sought -after urbanizations on the Costa del Sol and 5 mi…
$564,070
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Two -level for sale with a private garden in a very good area of ​​Casares Costa, in urbaniz…
$189,831
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Modern turnkey villa set in an unbeatable location only steps to the beach in Elviria, East …
$2,87M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
House with land and private pool, housing prepared for events such as weddings and private e…
$916,614
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
2 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Do you want to live in a privileged environment? Life surrounded by nature? This is your cha…
$455,487
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$796,076
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A large tenement house for sale on the San Fernando football field, a three -story house wit…
$322,106
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The 3-bedroom townhouse includes a veranda and a solarium with a gazebo, a private garden an…
$370,891
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
