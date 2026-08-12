Bungalows for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Bungalows in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

;
Marbella
24
Estepona
86
San Pedro Alcantara
8
Fuengirola
21
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238 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in the heart of the Casares Costa Golf Course …
$530,075
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the sought-after first line in Torremolinos, this exclusive ground floor offers a…
$803,190
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This exclusive new complex in Casares offers 58 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in 4 care…
$641,554
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
The complex has several common areas designed for the convenience of residents, including we…
$437,145
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Estepona, this exclusive residential complex offers a choice…
$745,063
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Located in the idyllic location of Manilva Sotogrande, this exclusive complex offers 45 apar…
$523,649
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
The communal areas of the complex are designed in such a way as to create an atmosphere of l…
$1,59M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 343 m²
El Higeron’s luxury sea view residential complex is an exclusive complex of 157 houses sprea…
$1,17M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
In the heart of the Costa del Sol, between the blue sea and the majesty of the mountains, li…
$422,602
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
Located in the charming area of Las Lagunas de Mijas, this residential complex offers a choi…
$521,077
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 161 m²
Located in the tranquil area of Buenas Noches near Estepona, this exclusive new complex offe…
$751,890
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Located in the heart of San Pedro Alcantara, this exclusive complex of 19 houses offers a un…
$735,454
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
This new exclusive residential complex in Fuengirola, consisting of 74 apartments and pentho…
$600,294
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
In the heart of Las Mesas in Estepona is an exclusive residential complex, perfectly combini…
$525,307
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in the heart of the Casares Costa Golf Course …
$731,620
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
One of the most exclusive areas of Marbella is an exquisite residential complex consisting o…
$1,51M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
In one of the most dynamic areas of Estepona, just three minutes from the sea, is this exclu…
$908,450
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Discover the unique opportunity to live in one of the most privileged enclaves on the Costa …
$556,440
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
In the lively area of Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa, is this modern complex of apartments that re…
$293,114
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Located in one of the quietest and greenest areas of Estepona, this exclusive residential pr…
$960,049
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
Located in the charming town of Estepona, this residential complex offers a choice of 50 hom…
$697,650
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In a privileged location in Estepona, just a short walk from the sea, is an exclusive reside…
$552,719
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
This stunning residential complex, located in close proximity to Estepona, offers 59 homes, …
$675,700
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Estepona, this residential complex offers a choice of 30 pr…
$553,267
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Estepona, this exclusive residential complex offers a choic…
$853,443
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Located in the prestigious La Duques Golf area of Manilva, this new residential complex offe…
$350,665
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
Located in prestigious Marbella, this exclusive residential complex offers a choice of 13 pr…
$1,64M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
In Torreblanca del Sol there is an exclusive boutique project that rethinks the Mediterranea…
$424,021
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This new residential complex, located on a hilltop in La Cala Golf Resort, Mijas, offers apa…
$477,946
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
In the heart of Los Pacos, one of the most sought-after residential areas of Fuengirola, an …
$315,031
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Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
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