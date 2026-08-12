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Villas for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

;
Marbella
208
Estepona
116
San Pedro Alcantara
45
Fuengirola
32
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571 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Golf-Front Villa with Serene Views in Casares This turnkey development is situated i…
$7,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
OPULENT VILLA WITH GOLF VIEWSStep into luxury with this frontline golf villa in the heart of…
$7,54M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 647 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and prestigious areas of Marbella’s Golden Mile, these …
$7,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 606 m²
Extraordinary new built villa with private pool, stunning views, and a charming garden locat…
$4,22M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Description of object: This beautiful renovated detached house is located just 500 metres fr…
$591,416
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
OFF PLAN VILLA PROJECTLAS LOMAS DE MARBELLA CLUB, GOLDEN MILE MARBELLANew to built off plan …
$4,18M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 259 m²
Contemporary Villas Surrounded by Nature in Benahavís Benahavís is one of Costa del Sol’s mo…
$13,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 403 m²
Description of object: Located in the beautiful town of Mijas, these exclusive villas offer …
$2,41M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Villa Summer is a newly built residence that masterfully blends sleek modern architecture wi…
$10,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 401 m²
The luxurious residential complex overlooking the sea in El Higueron is an exclusive complex…
$4,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 794 m²
Description of object: This exclusive collection of 11 villas in a prestigious area of Marbe…
$2,59M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
This complex is located in a privileged location in Torremuela, Benalmadena, in a place comb…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Exquisit luxury villa with big pool, garden and views of the sea located on a golf resort cl…
$1,19M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 391 m²
This exclusive residential project is located in a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, …
$2,39M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 636 m²
In the heart of New Andalusia, opposite one of Marbella’s most prestigious golf clubs, is a …
$22,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Elegant Villa with Swimming Pool and Golf Views in Mijas Mijas Golf is one of the most prest…
$4,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Urb. Altos de Puente RomanoGolden Mile, Marbella Beautiful, classical style Villa, build to …
$4,06M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 129 m²
Discover this exclusive residential complex consisting of 16 luxury villas located in the so…
$8,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
BRAND NEW IN LOMAS DE MARBELLALOMAS DEL VIRREY is a residential complex consisting of luxuri…
$4,87M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 469 m²
Seven Diamonds by TM is located in a breathtaking setting right in the heart of the Golden T…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 356 m²
A two-level villa with a modern design is located surrounded by nature, in Benahavis, one of…
$4,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
TRADITIONAL VILLA IN MARBELLA CENTERMagnificent family villa of 700 m² of surface and 1482 m…
$2,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
In the prestigious area of Atalaya, in Estepona, there is an exclusive complex of seven deta…
$1,78M
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Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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