  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Costa del Sol Occidental
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
6
Estepona
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
42 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€503,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Townhouses in a Demanded Area of Marbella The municipality of …
€689,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€418,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€323,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Spacious Townhouses With Lovely Nature Views in a Golf Area in Mijas The project i…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€725,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€475,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,30M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,10M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
A closed residential complex consisting of 80 townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, with a moder…
€739,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A closed residential complex consisting of 80 townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, with a moder…
€570,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
A closed residential complex consisting of 80 townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, with a moder…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with equipped kitchen in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with equipped kitchen
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Discover this fantastic 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in Aloha, Nueva Andalucía, within th…
€1,20M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
€625,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
€1,99M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances in Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
€382,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 281 m²
Modern townhouse with 4 bedrooms, includes four levels: ground floor, first, second and sola…
€1,29M
3 room townhouse in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Amazing  townhouse for sale on the first line of golf in a closed and quite luxury urba…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
€890,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with Home appliances
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The 3-bedroom townhouse includes a veranda and a solarium with a gazebo, a private garden an…
€342,000
Townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] …
€495,000
Townhouse with garage, with garden, with basement in Benahavis, Spain
Townhouse with garage, with garden, with basement
Benahavis, Spain
Area 113 m²
New Development: Prices from € 380,000 to € 453,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€380,000
Townhouse new building, with terrace, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse new building, with terrace, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€835,000
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
Manilva, Spain
Area 139 m²
New Development: Prices from € 355,000 to € 399,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€355,000

