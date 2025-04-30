Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
373
Estepona
178
San Pedro Alcantara
88
Fuengirola
44
49 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Detached Villas with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows and Panoramic Mediterranean Sea V…
$1,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with High Quality and Eco-Friendly Materials in Benahavis Luxe villas are lo…
$2,07M
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 3
Golfside Sustainable Villas with Picturesque Seaviews in Estepona This new project is locate…
$1,48M
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$877,759
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,41M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
4-bedroom Villas in a Complex in Mijas The villas are in Mijas, a town in southern Spain. Mi…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Luxury Designs in Complex in Benahavis The detached houses are located …
$6,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Beachside Luxury Villas Close to Puerto Banus in Marbella The boutique complex is …
$3,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachside Villas with Premium Quality Materials in a Popular Area of Marbella The villas are…
$3,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 767 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Private Lifts within an Exclusive Gated Community in Marbella This projec…
$6,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 080 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$7,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,92M
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas in Prime Location in Marbella The semi-detached villas are loc…
$2,24M
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Functional Frontline Golf Townhouses with Energy Efficiency Rating “A” in Mijas This new pro…
$644,635
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Mijas The detached villas are located in the cit…
$2,12M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Detached Villas with Golf Course and Sea Views in Marbella The detached villas are located i…
$3,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Various Design Options in Mijas Costa The villas are located in Mijas C…
$1,01M
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
New Build Townhouses with Golf Views in Estepona These new townhouses are located in Estepon…
$541,666
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$680,141
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool in Marbella Nueva Andalucia The luxury villa is in Marbella,…
$5,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,62M
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,04M
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villas in the Prime Area of Marbella The stylish villas are in a project intertwined…
$1,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Views Golfside Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Estepona This project is locate…
$1,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Functional and Elegant Villas with Sea and Mountain Views in Benalmadena This stunning proje…
$3,38M
