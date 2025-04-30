Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Houses in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Detached Villas with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows and Panoramic Mediterranean Sea V…
$1,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with High Quality and Eco-Friendly Materials in Benahavis Luxe villas are lo…
$2,07M
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian Style Townhouses with Private Gardens in a Popular Mijas Neighborhood This new …
$1,07M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 3
Golfside Sustainable Villas with Picturesque Seaviews in Estepona This new project is locate…
$1,48M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$877,759
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,06M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Eco-Friendly Villas Near the Sea in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is laying out Costa del…
$769,442
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,41M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
4-bedroom Villas in a Complex in Mijas The villas are in Mijas, a town in southern Spain. Mi…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Luxury Designs in Complex in Benahavis The detached houses are located …
$6,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachside Villas with Premium Quality Materials in a Popular Area of Marbella The villas are…
$3,42M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 767 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Private Lifts within an Exclusive Gated Community in Marbella This projec…
$6,85M
3 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Semi-Detached Villas in Mijas Málaga within a Natural Setting The villas are located in a pr…
$1,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
$1,66M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 080 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$7,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,92M
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas in Prime Location in Marbella The semi-detached villas are loc…
$2,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Mijas The detached villas are located in the cit…
$2,12M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Detached Villas with Golf Course and Sea Views in Marbella The detached villas are located i…
$3,58M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$5,03M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Various Design Options in Mijas Costa The villas are located in Mijas C…
$1,01M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
16 Brand-New Properties Near 7 Golf Courses in La Cala de Mijas La Cala de Mijas is a charmi…
$619,742
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,43M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$680,141
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Townhouses in One of the Best Residential Areas of Fuengirola This new residential…
$668,445
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
A magnificent 4-bedroom villa located in an exclusive beachfront location in Marbella East. …
Price on request
