Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
421
San Pedro del Pinatar
296
Torre-Pacheco
204
Cartagena
124
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Captivating city apartment with walk-to-beach access, designer kitchen and resort-style pool…
$269,392
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace  located next to a golf course and close to the b…
$342,759
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go