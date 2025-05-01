Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Cartagena
47
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
527 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
1 or 3-Bedroom Coastal Apartments with Communal Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia Locate…
$340,855
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW APARTMENTS IN LA MANGA This urbanization is located in the largest ex…
$211,837
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
$308,780
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in a modern style in a closed complex from the developer in the La Serena Golf, L…
$281,109
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Discover a new concept of luxury and comfort in our residential development in La Manga, a p…
$616,739
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA MANGA New Build residential complex is located in a un…
$218,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment complex Los Alcazares Santa Rosalia (Murcia). Consists of apartments with 3 bedroo…
$424,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL New Build modern residential complex of ap…
$358,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LA MANGA New Build residential complex is located in a un…
$256,936
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing the Residencial de Obra Nueva in Los Alcázares, an elegant Mediterranean style d…
$363,129
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Bright and Stylish Golf Flats in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Los Alcázares can b…
$291,982
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Modern Apartments in a Prestigious Resort in Murcia Spain Situated in an idyllic locale, the…
$569,023
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATARNew Build residential complex of modern apartm…
$285,920
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
El Lago offers 42 luxury flats in the Santa Rosalia Lake & Life Resort, with options of 2 or…
$589,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive residential complex of 8 modern bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar offers a p…
$419,886
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsTerrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking, air-condi…
$254,916
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$84,218
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments in Los Alcázares Murcia The stylish apartments located in…
$217,022
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
$239,071
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover the opportunity of a lifetime in La Manga del Mar Menor! Our exclusive residential …
$371,621
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
$567,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATARNew Build residential complex of modern apartm…
$322,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of modern apar…
$323,428
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In total, the project will comprise 51 homes spread over three different buildings. There wi…
$338,146
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in San Pedro Modern f…
$346,909
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Tourist Apartments with Rental License in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares Prime Location in Los …
$397,921
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO New Build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$264,977
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
$108,988
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Mediterranean Style Golf Apartments in Los Alcazares Costa Calida Stylish apart…
$350,710
Leave a request

Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go