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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

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Los Alcazares
497
San Pedro del Pinatar
359
Torre-Pacheco
209
Cartagena
125
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant ground-floor apartment with private terrace, pool access and modern fitted kitchen, …
$284,843
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/4
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$636,570
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant top-floor duplex with rooftop terrace located inside a resort with beach lagoon, sho…
$276,704
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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