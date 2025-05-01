Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Cartagena
47
78 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$79,264
3 bedroom apartment in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
$108,988
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Resort, Murcia A luxury complex made up of 60 apartments, distri…
$380,568
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Lake Resort, Murcia This project consists of 42 luxury flats, gr…
$326,045
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$337,986
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$229,766
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$169,808
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$174,748
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
$195,386
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$267,416
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$190,233
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$291,151
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
$157,537
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$181,316
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartments in Los Narejos, San Javier, Costa Calida This new private complex will have 87 mo…
$294,422
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$194,170
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$176,362
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$172,475
1 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
$217,000
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$191,224
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
$193,493
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$174,380
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
When you buy a new construction home with us, we give you the certificate for the purchase o…
$183,027
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$283,409
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build 11 apartments with community…
$226,092
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$227,905
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex with communal pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia A luxury complex of 10 homes with…
$204,351
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$294,368
