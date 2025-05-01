Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Cartagena
47
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
$325,371
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$283,409
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$325,371
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$325,371
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$356,901
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
$356,901
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartmen…
$565,945
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida.  Composed of 24 apartments with …
$340,221
4 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Residential in Playa Honda, consists of 16 plots for different villas. There is the opti…
$634,583
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The homes have 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room …
$282,179
2 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
The homes have 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room …
$346,068
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia, Costa Cálida There are 6 blocks of 7 apartments,…
$436,072
