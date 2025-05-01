Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

76 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
1 or 3-Bedroom Coastal Apartments with Communal Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia Locate…
$340,855
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing the Residencial de Obra Nueva in Los Alcázares, an elegant Mediterranean style d…
$363,129
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Modern Apartments in a Prestigious Resort in Murcia Spain Situated in an idyllic locale, the…
$569,023
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
El Lago offers 42 luxury flats in the Santa Rosalia Lake & Life Resort, with options of 2 or…
$589,211
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in San Pedro Modern f…
$346,909
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO New Build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$264,977
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The new frontline beach residential development in San Pedro del Pinatar is an exclusive pro…
$919,458
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover this elegant new-build residential complex, located in a prestigious private resort…
$620,876
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This new project will consist of 6 buildings of 7 flats each, for a total of 42 dwellings. A…
$504,278
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New private complex will have 78 modern and spacious flats, with 3 residential buildings, la…
$421,077
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build Mediterranean style residential complex in…
$377,666
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Elegant Flats Near Facilities in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The elegant flats are …
$253,678
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
New Residential Complex Close to La Serena Golf, Los Alcazares. This exclusive new developme…
$448,218
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover your new home in Santiago de la Ribera, a charming coastal town on the Mar Menor. T…
$217,703
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$237,790
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Discover the perfect combination of luxury and comfort in this exclusive newly built residen…
$453,759
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Tourist Apartments with Rental License in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares Prime Location in Los …
$477,528
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALCAZARES Residential complex located in the idyllic s…
$453,184
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
This beachfront development offers an exceptional lifestyle with first-class amenities such …
$904,738
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover the perfect combination of luxury and comfort in this exclusive newly built residen…
$385,525
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments Inside a Prestigious Resort in Los Alcazares Located in a …
$596,135
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN EURO RODA New Build residential complex of 3 blocks with l…
$420,779
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 91 m2.Solarium: 82 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
$212,611
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3

Area 112 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Trendy Apartments Inside an Exclusive Resort in Murcia The spacious apartments …
$483,505
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PRIVATE URBANISATION IN THE PROVINCE OF MURCIA. …
$597,052
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments with Communal Pool in Cartagena, Murcia The contemporary chi…
$564,191
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN MAR DE CRISTAL New Build modern residential complex of ap…
$350,790
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential c…
$589,847
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Discover your new home in Santiago de la Ribera, a charming coastal town on the Mar Menor. T…
$279,903
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Elegant Flats Near Facilities in Torre-Pacheco Murcia The elegant flats are …
$208,146
Leave a request

