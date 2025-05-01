Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Cartagena
47
14 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$237,790
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
$325,371
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$194,170
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$172,475
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$325,371
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$325,371
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
$356,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
$356,901
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
$182,238
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea Views in La Manga Costa Calida Located in "La …
$672,872
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
$194,170
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea Views in La Manga Costa Calida Located in "La …
$563,842
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea Views in La Manga Costa Calida Located in "La …
$296,977
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 78 m2.Garden: 18 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
$194,170
Leave a request

