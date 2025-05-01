Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
144
San Pedro del Pinatar
131
Torre Pacheco
104
Cartagena
47
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$267,416
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
3 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$232,837
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
$307,808
