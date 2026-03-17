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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
421
San Pedro del Pinatar
297
Torre-Pacheco
204
Cartagena
124
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/4
Captivating city apartment with walk-to-beach access, designer kitchen and resort-style pool…
$269,208
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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