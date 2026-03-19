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Жилой квартал Ocean 360º

Benahavis, Испания
от
$1,70 млн
;
13
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ID: 39525
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In CRM: 1208862991
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
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    Benahavis

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The ground floor is an open-plan design with large from floor to ceiling windows. which allows the natural flow of light to enter the property from its southeast-facing view. The villas have been designed with the climate in mind. with large outside terraced living space on the ground floor. large balconies attached to each of the 3 bedrooms on the first Floor. and a 63n, rooftop terrace which takes full advantage of the stunning panoramic views. In the basement strategically placed windows allow for abundant light and during construction, the buyer can alter the room sizes according to their needs The current basement plans are for 2 bedrooms and one larger cinema room. but one of the bedrooms could be replaced with a larger cinema/playroom. With the swimming pool, it seamlessly connects to the villa allowing the blue reflection to shimmer through this property. A modern-style glass lift stands out. The interior is a lesson of perfection that make the villas of Ocean 360 One of the best properties in the area of Marbella. This is a remarkable building, the owners of which can justifiably content themselves with knowing that they have secured one of the very best luxury design villas in the area of Marbella.

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Benahavis, Испания
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Жилой квартал Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Испания
от
$1,70 млн
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