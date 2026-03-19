  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Casares
  4. Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12

Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12

Casares, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 38962
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 942196508
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
This spectacular villa is situated in the prestigious Finca Cortesin Resort. The villa sports stunning architecture that offers a modern take on golfside villas. Upon arrival, a private driveway leads to covered outdoor parking spaces for two cars. Spanning two floors, the ground level of the property unveils a striking living room adorned with high ceilings, creating a sense of openness. Bathed in natural light streaming through the expansive glass sliding doors and windows, the living area is divided into two distinct seating areas, elegantly separated by a charming fireplace. Adjacent to the living room, an exquisite dining area seamlessly connects to the fully equipped kitchen, which boasts state-of-the-art appliances and a pleasing neutral colour palette. With ample counter space and storage, this kitchen is a haven for aspiring chefs. Blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, the entire ground floor provides direct access to the terrace. The garden level unfolds with spacious terraces designed for enchanting moments of dining and relaxation. Here, one can appreciate the meticulously manicured garden, private swimming pool and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and golf course. The villa offers two guest bedrooms on the ground floor, granting direct access to the garden, while the remaining bedrooms are nestled on the upper level. A captivating walkway connects the rooms, serving as an interior balcony that overlooks the living area, with skylights infusing the space with natural light. Each bedroom enjoys access to the upper level garden area that envelops the property, along with a private bathroom. The opulent master bedroom, generously proportioned and meticulously designed, offers pristine views that add to its allure. With its enviable location, thoughtfully crafted layout and uninterrupted views, this villa epitomises the pinnacle of luxury living within a golfing paradise.

Местонахождение на карте

Casares, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$932,470
Жилой квартал Villa Zen
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
Жилой квартал Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Испания
от
$387,939
Жилой квартал 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Михас, Испания
от
$2,25 млн
Жилой квартал Aloha Forest
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,41 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Показать все Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Испания
от
$853,237
This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, c…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$528,495
Год сдачи 2029
Новые квартиры с соляриями и террасами в Касарес-Коста Касарес-Коста — уютный прибрежный район в муниципалитете Касарес, сочетающий андалузские традиции и средиземноморский стиль жизни. Этот регион известен своими песчаными пляжами, спокойной атмосферой и природной красотой. Здесь легко найт…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
Welcome to an extraordinary private villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, where contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and stunning outdoor spaces merge to create the ultimate luxury retreat. Recently renovated to the highest standards, this magnificent residence offers a…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации