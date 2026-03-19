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Жилой квартал Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3

Manilva, Испания
от
$364,048
;
15
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ID: 39080
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In CRM: 1938190964
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Manilva
  • Адрес
    Calle de Los Fenicios

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English English
In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters: nature, sea and your loved ones, thanks to the tranquility of living away from an electric, fast and routine life. It is located on the border between the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga, a privileged place that offers you endless opportunities to enjoy nature in all its splendor in the place you dream of. Your main neighbor will be the sea, a quiet neighbor, whose sound does not bother, but relaxes, which you can visit whenever you want thanks to its proximity and that will welcome you with a smile as wide as the beaches in the area. Relax and enjoy alone or in company on the Negro beach, which you can easily reach on foot, or explore the miles of coastline that gives you a privileged location. Beaches such as Chullera, Tubalita or Duquesa await you with their crystal-clear waters. Your new home will be tailor-made for you, in a complex of 2- or 3-bedroom homes with parking, sea views and communal gardens. Every corner is designed to give you and your loved ones quality, space and security. The spaciousness of the houses, together with its brightness and comfort in every detail, will make you feel at home from the first moment you walk through the door. Enjoy a perfectly insulated house both thermally and acoustically, thanks to its exterior enclosure that will prevent you from all kinds of annoying noises. Sea, nature and more than 300 days a year of sunshine come together in a residential of more than 14,000 square meters. Discover a corner of peace and harmony by the sea in the “New Golden Mile”.

Местонахождение на карте

Manilva, Испания
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Жилой квартал Amphora Beach Residences Phase 3
Manilva, Испания
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