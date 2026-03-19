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  4. Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites

Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites

Михас, Испания
от
$773,602
;
7
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ID: 39038
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1359253781
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

О комплексе

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English English
The promotion has a total of 82 homes that will be executed in 2 phases. Phase 1 corresponds to blocks 1 to 5, with 50 units; and phase 2, to blocks 6 and 7 with 32 units. Large outdoor areas that have a pool exclusively for residents. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites
Михас, Испания
от
$773,602
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Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 5
Площадь 48–115 м²
3 объекта недвижимости 3
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Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
48.0
339,766
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