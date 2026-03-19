  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Calanova Homes

Жилой квартал Calanova Homes

Михас, Испания
от
$1,10 млн
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39424
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 125720116
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Avenida Escritores de Riviera

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Nestled between the blue Mediterranean Sea and the rolling hills of Mijas, this development invites you to live every day like a vacation. Here, where the light of the Costa del Sol caresses the bay of Malaga and the climate is a privilege all year round, a residential complex has been created for those seeking comfort, privacy, and a genuine connection with their surroundings. With 42 elegant homes within a gated community, spacious gardens, a swimming pool, and an amenity building that enhances your well-being, this is a home where every detail has been designed for understated luxury. Each home has four spacious bedrooms, as well as an additional versatile room that can be adapted to your needs: office, private gym, cinema room, or leisure space. A home that adapts to you, not the other way around. On the ground floor, terraces and solarium. On the first floor, laminate flooring with anti-impact laminate adds warmth and comfort to the relaxation area. Your new lifestyle begins here, between the sea, the sun, and the calm. Located in one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol, this exclusive project offers the perfect balance between tranquility and connection. Surrounded by nature and wide-open views, and just minutes from the coast, it is a place where the pace of life slows down without sacrificing comfort or proximity to everything you need. Calanova Golf and other prestigious courses, beaches, restaurants, and leisure areas—including the lively and charming La Cala de Mijas—are all within easy reach, just a few minutes away.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Транспорт

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Navale Residencial
Гуардамар, Испания
от
$269,826
Жилой квартал Cerquilla 59
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$9,04 млн
Жилой квартал Royal Park
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$908,982
Жилой комплекс RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE в Mil Plameras
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Испания
от
$312,832
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Эстепона, Испания
от
$649,595
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Calanova Homes
Михас, Испания
от
$1,10 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Показать все Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Жилой квартал Almazara Views
Михас, Испания
от
$705,343
Новый курорт состоит из 7 небольших жилых ядер с квартирами и полуотдельными домами на склоне горы. Новое развитие связано широкими дорогами с тротуарами, ландшафтными садами, парковкой для посетителей и сельскими дорожками среди лесных районов, чтобы вы могли расслабиться в гармонии с прир…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
San Roque, Испания
от
$4,55 млн
Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a re…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Жилой комплекс Edenia l
Дения, Испания
от
$266,049
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 5
Площадь 63–140 м²
3 объекта недвижимости 3
В Edenia каждый ваш день будет наполнен светом Средиземноморья. Расположенный всего в 200 метрах от пляжа, этот жилой комплекс в Эль-Верхеле позволяет наслаждаться морем в нескольких шагах, вдыхая спокойствие естественной и расслабленной обстановки. Комплекс предлагает дома с 1, 2 и 3 спа…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
63.0
269,623
Квартира 2 комнаты
95.0
384,526
Квартира 3 комнаты
140.0
475,538
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации