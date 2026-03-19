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Жилой квартал Arrecife Fase 1

Casares, Испания
от
$739,472
;
12
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ID: 38997
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In CRM: 692052729
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

О комплексе

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English English
Between Marbella and Sotogrande, next to Estepona, this new residential development is at a privileged location on the Costa del Sol that invites you to participate in Mediterranean life and the typical joy of southern Spain. This residential area is a tribute to contemporary architecture, where its sophisticated design merges perfectly with the environment to create intelligent spaces that make the most of natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and allowing you to live more sustainably. The Penthouses have terraces with Panoramic Sea Views and Private Jacuzzi Choose your home from ground floor flats with garden and back terrace, flats with large terraces and penthouses with sea views and private jacuzzi. All homes have a garage and storage room. The southeast orientation of the residential area not only provides abundant natural light during much of the day, but also an ideal climate at any time. You will have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining, family gatherings and moments of relaxation on your private terrace all year round as the sun slowly sets over the sea. Large windows connect the inner and outer rooms with the beauty of the surroundings, allowing natural light to flow without restrictions. In here, the feeling of spaciousness and luminosity takes over each corner.

Местонахождение на карте

Casares, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы

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$739,472
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