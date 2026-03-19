Жилой квартал Aalto Residences

This exclusive project consists of 13 luxurious townhouses in La Cala de Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, a region renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to Marbella. The homes feature a Scandinavian design that blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment, offering panoramic sea views. South-facing and energy-efficient, each property comes with a rooftop terrace, complete with a jacuzzi, to enjoy the sun and the stunning views. The townhouses offer between 3 and 5 bedrooms, depending on the buyer’s preference, and are finished with high-quality materials, including gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and underfloor heating throughout. The complex also boasts a swimming pool, gardens, and is within walking distance to the beach, with Marbella just a 10-minute drive away. The area offers all essential services such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and a variety of restaurants. It also features leisure options like a golf course, tennis and padel clubs, and a nearby children’s playground. The location provides easy access to Marbella, Puerto Banús, and Málaga Airport, just a 25-minute drive away. Designed by architects González & Jacobson, this project stands out for its efficient and environmentally respectful architecture, tailored to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s society, offering a unique and comfortable home on the Costa del Sol.