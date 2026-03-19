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Жилой квартал Marina Golden Bay

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$1,13 млн
;
12
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ID: 38921
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In CRM: 552156927
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena
  • Адрес
    Calle Mediterraneo

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English English
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes from Malaga airport and is connected to the main areas and attractions of the coast by train and bus services. Rich in attractive beaches, numerous entertainment options and an impressive marina, Benalmadena is one of the most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol. The area adjacent to the coast is known as Benalmádena Costa. This location, besides being perfectly communicated to Malaga and Torremolinos, boasts excellent beaches, a leisure area in Puerto Marina, a casino, golf courses, amusement parks and numerous activities that will make your life in the Mediterranean an unforgettable experience. The architectural project of this complex is ambitious and captivating, standing out for its design and functionality. In addition, the communal areas have been carefully designed to provide the perfect space to relax and enjoy, while maintaining privacy. Adjacent to the complex is Puerto Marina, one of the most popular attractions on the Costa del Sol. With a wide range of leisure and entertainment on offer, this charming marina is the perfect place to entertain the whole family. Furthermore, just a 10-minute walk away, you can enjoy the largest and most popular beach in the area. The Torrebermeja / Malapesquera beach, more than 700 metres long and 50 metres wide, has excellent facilities and a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities. Inspired by the shape of a boat moored in the harbour radiating grandeur, The development will house 33 luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Its undulating façade is reminiscent of waves and allows the configuration of terraces open to the sea, bathed by the sea breeze. These luxurious apartments have been meticulously designed to offer you a modern and comfortable lifestyle. With spacious and bright interiors, embellished with high-quality finishes, each room will be an elegant and welcoming space. All the rooms are open to the outside through large picture windows that bathe the rooms with luminosity, providing brightness and warmth.

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Жилой квартал Marina Golden Bay
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