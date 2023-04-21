Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
114
San Javier
77
Los Alcazares
70
Torre Pacheco
63
Murcia
61
Cartagena
40
Bajo Guadalentin
20
Noroeste
15
House To archive
476 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 136 m²
€ 431,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 2 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 343,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 347,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 373,900
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
Villa 4 room villa in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 335,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
4 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villa 3 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 466,960
Villa 3 room villa in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 399,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 249,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 334,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 136 m²
€ 320,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 279,950
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 679,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 425,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 2 room villa in El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 259,900
Villa 4 room villa in El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 384,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 256,800
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 245,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 409,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 409,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Beatas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Beatas, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 565,950
Villa 4 room villa in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 145 m²
€ 655,000

