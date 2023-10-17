Houses for sale in San Javier, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
About the project: an exclusive villa located on the 1st golf line in Roda Golf, Costa Calid…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
About the project: several independent villas located on the prestigious Roda golf course on…
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with storage room
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 one-story independent villas locate…
€699,950
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Houses with Private Pools Los Alcázares Costa Calida The detached ho…
€385,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
€339,900
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
€333,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€389,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Frontline Golf Villa in Roda, Costa Cálida A luxury home with a private pool and parking spa…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€849,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Senda de los Flamencos & mdash; This is a residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on …
€256,800
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A residential complex of 24 semi-detached houses on the same floor, located in San Javier, M…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The complex is a residential complex consisting of only 8 semi-detached houses with 3 bedroo…
€247,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex is in a new residential area, consisting of only 12 semi-detached houses on the …
€264,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Modern residential building located in San Blas, Santiago de la Ribera. The houses have 3 be…
€312,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€539,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€349,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential complex in San Javier, a beautiful coastal city located in the Murcia region, on…
€529,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
€339,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with armored door
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
A luxury villa with private pool and parking space on the plot. The villa has a terrace area…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, nearby golf course
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
€256,800
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Costa Calida, Murcia A complex made up of 8 semi-detache…
€247,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with central heating, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with central heating, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
€385,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
€469,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€289,500
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE PIER~ ~ Between two seas, the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean, is …
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
FIRST LINE GOLF VILLA~ ~ Located in the Urbanization of Villas in Roda Golf in a gated compl…
€445,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
€236,800
