Show properties list
Spain
Catalonia
Villas
Villas for sale in Catalonia, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
22
Selva
11
Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Garraf
3
Lloret de Mar
3
Maresme
3
Sant Antoni
3
Sitges
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Calonge i Sant Antoni
2
Girones
2
Barcelona
1
Barcelones
1
Calonge
1
Girona
1
Moianes
1
Palafrugell
1
Sant Feliu de Guixols
1
Upper Empordà
1
90 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona.
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath
8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath
4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath
2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath
606 m²
€ 1,060,500
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath
800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
6 bath
1 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful restored 18th century farmhouse from exactly 1722 with 1.7 hectares of landscaped …
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
Villa 9 room villa
Girones, Spain
10 bath
60 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 5 room villa
Segria, Spain
2 bath
300 m²
€ 725,000
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in one of the picturesque areas of the southwestern coast of …
Villa 9 room villa
Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
9 bath
80 m²
€ 6,000,000
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath
7 090 m²
€ 995,000
Fantastic luxury villa in the quiet urbanization of Vall Repòs within the municipality of Sa…
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath
2 318 m²
€ 1,800,000
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bath
1 000 m²
€ 650,000
For sale: Villa with Pool Villa for sale with pool: Fabulous 305m2 independent villa with pr…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath
2 600 m²
€ 800,000
Luxury House in Santa Cristina d’Aro Luxury villa in Santa Cristina d’Aro, specifically in t…
Villa 6 room villa
Alella, Spain
5 bath
800 m²
€ 850,000
For sale: House in Alella Large house with pool in Alella, in the Teixidó urbanization (Barc…
Villa 5 room villa
Calonge, Spain
7 bath
€ 1,770,000
Magnificent modern villa built in 2019, with the highest quality materials made in Germany a…
Properties features in Catalonia, Spain
