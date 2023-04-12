Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lithuania

apartments
936
houses
1166
2 102 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,000
Parduodamas renovuotas šiltas, funkcionalaus išplanavimo 64.5 kv.m 3-jų kambarių butas Respu…
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
142 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,500
Housein Poderiskiai, Lithuania
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
462 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
Housein Bariunai, Lithuania
House
Bariunai, Lithuania
161 m² Number of floors 1
€ 119,900
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/20 Floor
€ 148,000
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
Housein Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN COURT - ADDITIONAL G. 39 WITH AID BUILDINGS AND SPLIED. Location: Cu…
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…
Housein Rokai, Lithuania
House
Rokai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Housein Rainiai, Lithuania
House
Rainiai, Lithuania
94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Zemaiciu Kalvarija, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
Housein Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
Housein Sviloniai, Lithuania
House
Sviloniai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SODO HOUSE ANT SHIPS WITH HISPED PANORAMA. HOUSE TO LIVE THE LAND. SKLYPAS COUNTRY FOREST, I…
Housein Kursenai, Lithuania
House
Kursenai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN COURT - ADDITIONAL G. 39 WITH AID BUILDINGS AND SPLIED. Location: Cu…
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
BEFORE FOREST, THE NERIES OF THE COUNTRY, THE WRONG-TERM INDIVIDUAL, 169.56 KV.M HOUSE WITH …
Housein Vijukai, Lithuania
House
Vijukai, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 309,000
Housein Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000

About Lithuania

Lithuania is considered to be one of the Baltic states and is situated on the southeastern shore of the Baltic Sea. Its largest city and capital is Vilnius and has other populous cities such as Kaunas and Klaipeda. Powered by an advanced economy, Lithuania has a very high standard and quality of living. Additionally, it has a rich history dating back to the 13th century thanks to the different Baltic tribes that inhabited the region. Additionally, the country of Lithuania has a rich history due to the World Wars.

The cobblestone paved villages, medieval architecture, and a welcoming atmosphere manages to attracts a large number of visitors annually to the country of Lithuania. With moderate summers and winters, it offers pleasant weather for tourists to enjoy their stay in the country. From medieval architecture, national parks, ruins, and other historically significant places of attractions, there are a number of things you can do during your stay in Lithuania.

Real estate investment

So is it a good place for you to relocate for the long term? Yes, it is! Being rich in culture and traditions, Lithuania is one of the perfect places to stay. Additionally, it has an excellent standard of living with developed infrastructure and amenities. This makes Lithuania one of the best choices when it comes to buying property. There are a number of trustworthy real estate agents you can choose to help you make the most of your time and money when it comes to property deals in Lithuania. Whether you are just looking for a lucrative investment opportunity or a place to relocate to long term, Lithuania has the best to offer. The property is quite affordable and there are virtually no restrictions for tourists and foreigners. Additionally, the process is quite short and streamlined that can help you become the proud owner of your new Lithuania property in no time.

