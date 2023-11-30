Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Klaipeda

Residential properties for sale in Klaipeda, Lithuania

apartments
122
houses
30
152 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartament is in centre of city, close to old town. Near is shops, schools.... everything yo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€65,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€68,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€169,800
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 22/34
€160,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
€57,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/10
€145,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
€69,800
House with balcony, with paved road in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€214,500
House in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
€160,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
€265,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
€97,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€69,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
€106,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
€69,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
€71,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector, with Partial finish
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
€89,500
Properties features in Klaipeda, Lithuania

